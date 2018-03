March 1 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB:

* CLAS ROMANDER, REPRESENTING OLA ROLLEN, HAS RESIGNED FROM FINGERPRINT CARDS NOMINATION COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 13, 2018 - FINGERPRINT CARDS WEBSITE

* NOMINATION COMMITTEE HAS CONTACTED THE NEXT LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS IN TERMS OF VOTING POWER, WHO HAS DECLINED PARTICIPATION ON THE COMMITTEE - FINGERPRINT CARDS WEBSITE

* Link to source: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)