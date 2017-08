July 13 (Reuters) - Reprocell Inc

* Says its unit REPROCELL Europe will receive subsidiary regarding Alvetex 96-well insert, up to 59,748 pounds (8.7 million yen) in total from Innovate UK, which is the UK's innovation agency

* Says unit needs to apply for this subsidiary to Innovate UK during the period from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/o2yc8B

