Dec 15 (Reuters) - Repros Therapeutics Inc:

* REPROS THERAPEUTICS INC.® RECEIVES FEEDBACK FOLLOWING AN ORAL EXPLANATION WITH THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* REPROS THERAPEUTICS - FOLLOWING ORAL EXPLANATION, HAS RECEIVED FEEDBACK THAT A NEGATIVE OPINION IS LIKELY TO BE RECEIVED IN JANUARY 2018 FROM CHMP

* REPROS THERAPEUTICS INC - OPINION IS LIKELY TO BE RECEIVED FROM CHMP FOR CENTRALIZED MAA FOR ENCLOMIPHENE FOR TREATMENT OF SECONDARY HYPOGONADISM