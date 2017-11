BRIEF-Republic Services qtrly EPS $0.66

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc

* Republic services, inc. Reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly eps $0.66 ‍​

* Republic services inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.67 per diluted share​

* Republic services inc sees ‍2018 preliminary adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.53 to $2.58​

* Sees preliminary 2018 adjusted free cash flow to be in a range of $925 million to $950 million‍​

* Qtrly revenue $2.56 billion versus $2.41 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S