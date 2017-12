BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of India Sets Cut-Off Price For FRB 2024 At 97.02 Rupees

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: SETS CUT-OFF PRICE FOR FRB 2024 AT 97.02 RUPEES

* RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: SETS CUT-OFF PRICE FOR 6.62 PERCENT 2051 BOND AT 88.78 RUPEES, YIELD AT 7.5401 PERCENT; FULLY SOLD

* RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: SETS CUT-OFF PRICE FOR 7.73 PERCENT 2034 BOND AT 101.80 RUPEES, YIELD AT 7.5400 PERCENT; FULLY SOLD

* RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: SETS CUT-OFF PRICE FOR 6.79 PERCENT 2027 BOND AT 96.80 RUPEES, YIELD AT 7.2646 PERCENT; FULLY SOLD

* RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: DEVOLVES 23.25 BILLION RUPEES AT FRB 2024 AUCTION

* RBI: YIELD FOR FRB 2024 BOND AT 6.8435 PCT Source text - bit.ly/2BZwFRs