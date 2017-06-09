BRIEF-Reservoir Capital announces financing and debt restructuring

June 9 (Reuters) - Reservoir Capital Corp

* Reservoir Capital announces financing and debt restructuring

* Reservoir Capital Corp - ‍ has entered into an unsecured loan agreement to borrow a total of $200,000​

* Reservoir Capital-agreed with majority of creditors to convert about $530,000 in outstanding debt to about 10.6 million shares of co at deemed price $0.05/share​

* Reservoir Capital Corp says loan will mature and be repayable in full without interest six months from date of loan agreement

* Reservoir Capital Corp - ‍ As a result,Miles Thompson, director of co, to beneficially own about 19.9 percent of issued, outstanding common shares of company​

* Reservoir Capital Corp - ‍ As a result, Seabord Services Corp to beneficially own and control about 18.15 percent of issued, outstanding common shares of co​

* Reservoir Capital Corp - ‍ shares for debt transaction was approved unanimously by all non-interested directors of company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: