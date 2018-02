Feb 1 (Reuters) - Reshape Lifesciences Inc:

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC - PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR Q4 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $795,000

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC - PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: