Feb 26 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE, 2018 GUIDANCE AND POSTS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

* ‍Q4 2017 COMPANY PRODUCTION INCREASED 41 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 27,595 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY​

* ‍FOR 2018, RESOLUTE EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO BE 10,950 TO 12,045 MBOE, OR AN AVERAGE OF 30,000 TO 33,000 BOE PER DAY​

* ‍RESOLUTE EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $365 MILLION AND $395 MILLION IN 2018​