Feb 20 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc

* Says it acquires 73 million shares of the class 1 preferred stock of Kansai Urban Banking Corp, from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, at the price of 1,013.70 yen per share, for 74 billion yen in total, on Feb. 20

