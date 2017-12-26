FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resona Holdings to implement ToB for shares of Minato Bank and Kansai Urban Banking
December 26, 2017 / 6:59 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Resona Holdings to implement ToB for shares of Minato Bank and Kansai Urban Banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc

* Says it will implement the takeover bid for 6.2 million shares (or no more than 6.2 million shares) of Minato Bank Ltd , with offer price of 2,233 yen per share and takeover bid total amount at 13.81 billion yen, during the period from Dec. 27 to Feb. 14, 2018

* Says it will implement the takeover bid for 11 million shares (or no more than 11 million shares) of Kansai Urban Banking Corp , with offer price of 1,503 yen per share and takeover bid total amount at 16.58 billion yen, during the period from Dec. 27 to Feb. 14, 2018

* Settlement starts on Feb. 20, 2018

* Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5z9jqz; goo.gl/QAK3Nr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

