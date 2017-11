Nov 28 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc

* Says co plans to transfer 1.83 billion shares of Kinki Osaka Bank, Ltd to Kansai Mirai Financial Group, Inc on Dec. 7, at the price of 86.08 billion yen in total (47.11 yen per share)

* Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JWcZdd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)