Feb 27 (Reuters) - Resonant Inc:

* RESONANT INC REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 REVENUE $171,000 VERSUS $187,000

* ‍BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO SUPPORT PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2018​