BRIEF-Resource Capital Fund VI LP announces acquisition of units in Wellgreen Platinum Ltd

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Fund VI LP

* Resource Capital Fund VI LP announces acquisition of units in Wellgreen Platinum Ltd

* Resource Capital Fund VI - On August 4, acquired 8.7 million units of Wellgreen Platinum Ltd pursuant to a non-brokered private placement​

* Resource Capital Fund VI - Acquired units at a price of $0.26 per unit for a total purchase price of $2.3 million

* Resource Capital Fund VI - ‍Aggregate of 34.5 million shares would be owned by RCF prior to private placement or about 15.72% of Wellgreen​'s common shares