Feb 1 (Reuters) - RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL):

* THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) ALLOWS PATENT FOR RESP3000

* ‍EPO HAS ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES

* ‍PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA​