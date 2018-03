Feb 28 (Reuters) - RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL):

* RESPIRATORIUS PRESENTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM CLINICAL STUDIES OF VAL001

* ‍PUBLISHED SCIENTIFIC RESULTS FROM PHASE I STUDY SHOW A POTENTIAL SYNERGISTIC EFFECT WITH RITUXIMAB AS VAL001 INCREASES LEVELS OF SURFACE PROTEIN CD20​