Aug 8 (Reuters) - RESTAMAX OYJ:

* Q2 TURNOVER EUR ‍43.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA EUR ‍3.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS GROUP‘S TURNOVER TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 30 PER CENT FROM PREVIOUS YEAR TO APPROXIMATELY MEUR 170 IN 2017​

* ‍LONG-TERM STRATEGIC GOAL IS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF MEUR 180 BY END OF 2018​