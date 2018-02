BRIEF-Restamax Q4 EBITDA Up At EUR ‍7.7​ Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - RESTAMAX OYJ:

* REG-RESTAMAX PLC INTERIM REPORT FOR 1 JANUARY-31 DECEMBER 2017: TURNOVER INCREASED BY ALMOST 43% AND PROFITABILITY REMAINED AT A GOOD LEVEL

* Q4 TURNOVER EUR ‍54.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.4MLN YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR ‍7.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS TURNOVER TO INCREASE AND PROFITABILITY TO REMAIN ON A GOOD LEVEL IN BOTH SEGMENTS IN 2018​

* ‍GOAL IS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY MEUR 400 BY END OF 2020 AFTER INTERNAL ELIMINATIONS​

* ‍GOAL OF RESTAURANT SEGMENT IS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY MEUR 200​

* ‍GOAL OF LABOUR HIRE SEGMENT IS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY MEUR 220 BY END OF 2020​

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES EUR 0.33 (0.30) PER SHARE TO BE PAID AS DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 DEC 2017​