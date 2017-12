BRIEF-Restamax Updates Its Long-Term Financial Goals And Strategy

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj:

* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: RESTAMAX UPDATES ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS AND STRATEGY

* ‍HAS RATIFIED UPDATED LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS AND STRATEGY FOR STRATEGY PERIOD 2018-2020​

* ‍GOAL IS TO REACH A REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY MEUR 400 BY END OF 2020 AFTER INTERNAL ELIMINATIONS​

* ‍GOAL IS TO KEEP EBITDA AT A GOOD LEVEL THAT IS BETTER THAN AVERAGE LEVEL OF SECTOR IN BOTH SEGMENTS​

* ‍AIM IS TO INCREASE EBIT MARGIN IN BOTH SEGMENTS.​

* ‍COMPANY WILL ENDEAVOUR TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS EVERY YEAR.​

* ‍RESTAMAX‘S GOAL IS TO EXPAND ITS RESTAURANT BUSINESS ABROAD DURING 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)