BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Says on Oct 13, Co’s units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014​

* Says maturity date of ‍credit facility under credit agreement dated Oct 27, 2014 was extended from Dec 12, 2019 to Oct 13, 2022 - SEC Filing ​

* Says extension was through existing revolving credit commitments termination, entry to amendment no. 3 to credit agreement​