FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 7:16 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Says on Oct 13, Co’s units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014​

* Says maturity date of ‍credit facility under credit agreement dated Oct 27, 2014 was extended from Dec 12, 2019 to Oct 13, 2022 - SEC Filing ​

* Says extension was through existing revolving credit commitments termination, entry to amendment no. 3 to credit agreement​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zv9BpA) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.