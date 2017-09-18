FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 11:00 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025

* Issuers priced their previously announced offering of 5.0% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025

* Restaurant Brands International- issuers upsized offering of Sept 2017 Senior Notes from an aggregate principal amount of $1,300 million to $1,500 million

* September 2017 Senior Notes were priced at a price equal to 100.500% of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

