Oct 19 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd

* HY ‍total group sales were $386.1 million, up 50.7%​

* Directors have declared an interim dividend of NZ10.0 cents per ordinary share​

* Net profit after tax for 1H 2018 was $19.1 million (15.5 cents per share), up $5.6 million or +41.3% on prior period​

* ‍Group will deliver a net profit after tax (excluding non-trading items) for FY18 year of around NZ$40 million​

* All figures in NZ$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: