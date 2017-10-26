FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Restaurant brands reports Q3 ‍diluted EPS of $0.37​
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 10:37 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Restaurant brands reports Q3 ‍diluted EPS of $0.37​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly ‍total revenues of $1,208.6 million versus $1,075.7 million in prior year period​

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly ‍diluted EPS of $0.37​

* Restaurant Brands International Inc qtrly ‍total revenues of $1,208.6 million versus $1,075.7 million in prior year period​

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS of $0.58​

* Qtrly ‍comparable sales, in constant currency, of 0.3% at tim hortons​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restaurant Brands International -Qtrly ‍comparable sales, in constant currency, of 3.6% at burger king, and negative 1.8% at popeyes louisiana kitchen​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.