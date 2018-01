BRIEF-Restaurant Says 2018 Sales Expectations Remain Broadly Unchanged​

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc:

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WERE DOWN 3.0%, WITH TOTAL SALES DECREASING BY 1.8%​

* ‍EXPECT TO DELIVER AN ADJUSTED PBT OUTCOME FOR 2017 FULL YEAR IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍BALANCE SHEET REMAINS STRONG AND CONTINUES TO BENEFIT FROM GOOD CASH GENERATION FROM OUR OPERATIONS​

* EXPECTATIONS AROUND OUR 2018 SALES TRAJECTORY REMAIN BROADLY UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)