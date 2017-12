Dec 11 (Reuters) - Restoration Robotics Inc:

* RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC - MARK HAIR WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5, 2018

* RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC - HAIR SUCCEEDS CHARLOTTE HOLLAND, WHO IS STEPPING DOWN FROM HER ROLE AS CFO AND WILL ASSIST IN LEADERSHIP TRANSITION