Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stockholm bourse Nasdaq Stockholm AB says:

* With reference to the press release published by Eniro AB at 08:00 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has, in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, decided that the trading in the shares of Eniro AB shall be resumed

* The trading will be resumed today at 09:00 with normal opening procedure

(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)