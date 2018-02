BRIEF-Resurs Holding Q4 ‍Operating Profit At SEK 371 Million​

Feb 6 (Reuters) - RESURS HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* ‍1 OCTOBER-31 DECEMBER 2017 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 17% TO SEK 808 MILLION​

* OCT-DEC ‍OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 35% TO SEK 371 MILLION​

* THE BOARD PROPOSES THAT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPT A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.80 PER SHARE

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 3.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL-YEAR

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 3.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL-YEAR, OF WHICH SEK 1.50 PER SHARE WAS PAID IN NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)