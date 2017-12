Nov 30 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding Ab (Publ):

* UNIT HAS ISSUED SEK 350 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED BOND

* TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 5 BILLION AND PAYS A COUPON OF 3M STIBOR + 1.45%

* ISSUE DATE WILL BE DECEMBER 7 2017

* NORDEA BANK AB AND SWEDBANK AB ACTED AS JOINT BOOK RUNNERS IN TRANSACTION