June 9 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp:

* RESVERLOGIX TO RAISE UP TO $10 MILLION

* RESVERLOGIX - NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES TRIAL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO PHASE 3 BETONMACE TRIAL, PHASE 2A KIDNEY DIALYSIS TRIAL, FABRY DISEASE TRIAL