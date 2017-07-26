FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Q2 FFO per share $0.27
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Q2 FFO per share $0.27

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports solid 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.27

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp says ROIC has a contract to acquire Monta Loma Plaza for $30.0 million

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp says in addition, ROIC has a contract to acquire following two-property portfolio for $96.5 million

* Retail Opportunity Investments -expects to fund acquisition in part with issuance of about $58.8 million of ROIC common equity, based on value of $21.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

