BRIEF-Retailer McColl's says current trading affected by P&H disruption

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mccoll’s Retail Group Plc:

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA EXCLUDING PROPERTY-RELATED ITEMS 3 , INCREASED BY 20.0% TO £44.0M (2016: £36.7M)​

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED TO £18.4M (2016: £17.7M)​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE UP 19.1% TO £1.13BN (2016: £950.4M)​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 6.9P PER SHARE (2016: 6.8P)​

* ‍TOTAL LFL SALES FOR 11 WEEK PERIOD ENDED 11 FEBRUARY 2018 WERE DOWN 2.2%​

* ‍CURRENT TRADING NUMBERS HELD BACK BY SALES IN OUR STORES FORMERLY SUPPLIED BY P&H WHERE LFL SALES WERE DOWN 3.6%​

* ‍IN JANUARY, AS PLANNED, WE LAUNCHED NEW SAFEWAY RANGE OF AROUND 400 PRODUCTS TO 102 STORES​

* ‍WE HAVE BEEN PLEASED WITH EARLY CUSTOMER REACTION TO SAFEWAY PRODUCTS​