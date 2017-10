Oct 11 (Reuters) - RETI TELEMATICHE ITALIANE SPA:

* COMMUNICATES THAT, AT THE MOMENT, NO FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN F2I AND THE COMPANY ARE IN PLACE‍​

* SAYS THERE ARE ONLY INFORMAL TALKS, WHICH ARE RELATED TO THE NORMAL ACTIVITIES AMONG TELECOM OPERATORS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)