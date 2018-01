BRIEF-Retrophin Enters Into Future Acquisition Right, Joint Development Agreement With Censa Pharma

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc:

* RETROPHIN SAYS ON DEC 16, CO ENTERED INTO FUTURE ACQUISITION RIGHT, JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH CENSA PHARMA - SEC FILING

* RETROPHIN SAYS IF CO EXERCISES OPTION TO BUY CENSA, COMPANY WILL HAVE TO PAY $65 MILLION IN UPFRONT CONSIDERATION

* RETROPHIN - ‍AGREED TO FUND CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES OF CENSA‘S CNSA-001 PROGRAM IN AMOUNT EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $16 MILLION THROUGH PROOF OF CONCEPT​

* RETROPHIN - ALSO ‍HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE CENSA ON TERMS AND SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS SET FORTH IN A SEPARATE AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER​