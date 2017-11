Nov 27 (Reuters) - Reunion Gold Corp:

* REUNION GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

* REUNION GOLD - ‍BARRICK GOLD TO PURCHASE 48 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF REUNION AT C$0.19 PER SHARE ​

* REUNION GOLD - ‍PROCEEDS OF FINANCING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY TO FUND EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF MINERAL PROJECTS​