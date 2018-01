BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics Inc Announced Interim 8-Week Phase 2A Results For Rt002 In Treating Plantar Fasciitis

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCED INTERIM 8-WEEK PHASE 2A RESULTS FOR RT002 IN TREATING PLANTAR FASCIITIS

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - TRIAL‘S PRIMARY ENDPOINT SHOWED ROBUST IMPACT ON PAIN, WITH GREATER THAN 50% REDUCTION FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH RT002

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - RT002 APPEARED TO BE GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED THROUGH WEEK 8

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - EXPECT TO CONDUCT ANOTHER PHASE 2A TRIAL WITH MODIFIED DESIGN TO DEMONSTRATE RT002'S ABILITY TO TREAT PLANTAR FASCIITIS