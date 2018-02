Feb 1 (Reuters) - Revelstoke Equity Inc:

* REVELSTOKE EQUITY INC. ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT FOR PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH ZONETAIL INC.

* REVELSTOKE EQUITY INC - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED THAT TRANSACTION WILL OCCUR AS A MERGER, AMALGAMATION OR SHARE EXCHANGE

* REVELSTOKE EQUITY INC - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COMBINED ENTITY WILL CONTINUE TO CARRY ON BUSINESS OF ZONETAIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: