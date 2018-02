Feb 20 (Reuters) - Reven Housing Reit Inc:

* REVEN HOUSING REIT, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF AN ADDITIONAL 27 HOMES IN BIRMINGHAM, AL

* REVEN HOUSING REIT INC - CONTRACT PURCHASE PRICE FOR ADDITIONAL 27 ACQUIRED PROPERTIES WAS APPROXIMATELY $1.7 MILLION, EXCLUSIVE OF CLOSING COSTS