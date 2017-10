Oct 18 (Reuters) - Revolution Bars Group Plc:

* ‍MARK MCQUATER, REVOLUTION‘S CEO, HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD AND WILL BE LEAVING BUSINESS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* REVOLUTION BARS - ‍KEITH EDELMAN, REVOLUTION'S CHAIRMAN, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN UNTIL A SUITABLE REPLACEMENT FOR MARK MCQUATER HAS BEEN FOUND​