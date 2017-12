BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies Sees FY 2017 Revenue About $152 Million

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :

* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE AND REVISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $152 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MILLION TO $175 MILLION

* REVOLUTION LIGHTING - WILL RECOGNIZE NON-CASH GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT/RESTRUCTURING CHARGE TO BE TAKEN IN 2017

* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES - WILL RECORD NONCASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $65 MILLION -$ 70 MILLION IN Q4

* - ‍EXPECT TO REPORT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BREAK EVEN AND POSITIVE CASH FLOW OF $4 MILLION TO $5 MILLION IN Q4​

* REVOLUTION LIGHTING - WILL RECORD CHARGE DUE TO RESTRUCTURING OF OPERATIONS, REDUCING & CONSOLIDATING WAREHOUSE SPACE

* REVOLUTION LIGHTING - WILL ALSO RECORD CHARGE DUE TO REDUCTION OF INVENTORY BY ELIMINATING CERTAIN PRODUCT LINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: