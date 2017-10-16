FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ReWalk initiates production of "soft suit" exoskeleton design for stroke patients
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-ReWalk initiates production of "soft suit" exoskeleton design for stroke patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - ReWalk Robotics Ltd:

* ReWalk completes critical design review processes of Restore system for move to clinical studies

* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - ‍anticipated delivery of a commercial restore soft suit is targeted for 2018​

* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - ‍company intends to apply for CE and FDA clearances in mid-2018​

* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - ‍CE and FDA clearance applications will be submitted as clinical and laboratory testing are completed in coming month​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
