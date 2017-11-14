BRIEF-Rex Energy Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.00

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:
* Rex Energy Corp - production volumes from Q3 of 2017 were 182.0 mmcfe/d, including 38% from liquids
* Rex Energy Corp - maintaining its full-year 2017 guidance
* Rex Energy Corp - Q4 2017 production expected to increase 10% sequentially, at midpoint of guidance
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.00
* Rex Energy Corp qtrly basic loss per share $4.76
* Rex Energy Corp - qtrly total operating revenue $48.0 million versus $34.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.10, revenue view $46.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S