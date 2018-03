March 9 (Reuters) - Rex Trueform Group Ltd:

* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 70.9% TO 38.8 CENTS

* HY ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 13.1% TO R317.7 MILLION ​

* HY ORDINARY DIVIDEND PER SHARE PAID AMOUNTED TO NIL CENTS (31 DECEMBER 2016: 27 CENTS)

* ‍HY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED BY 3.2% TO R12.99​

* CURRENT TOUGH ECONOMIC TRADING AND MARKET CONDITIONS ARE STILL LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO IMPACT BUSINESS IN SHORT TERM