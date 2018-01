Jan 4 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DOUGLAS J. SWIRSKY AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SWIRSKY WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT, CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF GENVEC​

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ SWIRSKY REPLACES TAE HEUM JEONG WHO INFORMED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER​