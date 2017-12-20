FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rexel sells southeast Asia operations to private equity firm American Industrial Acquisition Corporation
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 20, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Rexel sells southeast Asia operations to private equity firm American Industrial Acquisition Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rexel:

* Rexel announces sale of its operations in South East Asia to American Industrial Acquisition Corporation Group (AIAC), a private equity firm focusing on investment in the industrial sector.

* Transaction includes the following seven South-East Asian countries in which Rexel was present: Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Macau, and Malaysia

* Deal should lead to reduction of c. 800 million euros of sales

* Deal should have positive contribution of c. 25bps to the Group’s consolidated adjusted EBITA margin

* Transaction should result in an estimated pre-tax loss of about 60 million euros but also improve Rexel’s leverage ratio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.