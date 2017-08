July 19 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford Industrial acquires Industrial Park for $210.5 million

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - ‍Acquisition was funded with company's line of credit as well as issuance of a $125 million note​

* Rexford Industrial Realty- ‍Recently launched new "at market" stock offering program with total capacity of $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: