Nov 21 (Reuters) - Rexlot Holdings Ltd

* ‍Proposes to raise between HK$255.7 million - HK$276.9 million before expenses via rights issue at HK$0.051 per share​

* Enters into CB subscription agreement with Keen Start to issue to Keen Start convertible bonds for HK$167.5 million at HK$0.067 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: