Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp:

* REXNORD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $500 MILLION OF 4.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* REXNORD CORP - ‍ NOTES WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 15, 2025​

* REXNORD CORP - ‍NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, ON EACH JUNE 15 AND DECEMBER 15, COMMENCING ON JUNE 15, 2018​