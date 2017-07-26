FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Rezidor Q2 profit down yr/yr
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 26, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Rezidor Q2 profit down yr/yr

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Rezidor

* Q2 revenue decreased by 2.2% to MEUR 254.1 (259.8)

* Q2 EBITDA amounted to MEUR 28.4 (36.4) and ebitda margin decreased to 11.2% (14.0)

* Says EBITDA is negatively impacted by higher central costs of MEUR 4.6 (mainly of a one-off nature) and higher bad debt costs of MEUR 1.2, as well as softer conversion in the lease L/L portfolio

* Q2 like-for-like ("l/l") revpar for leased and managed hotels was up by 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.