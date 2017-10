Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rezidor Hotel Group Ab says:

* Q3 revenue decreased by MEUR 2.2 to MEUR 249.1.

* Decrease in revenue is mainly due to the exit of four leased hotels last year, the temporary closure of one leased hotel for renovation and the strengthening of the Euro. ​

* Q3 EBITDA increased by MEUR 5.4 to MEUR 34.4.​

* Q3 ebit increased by MEUR 4.4 to MEUR 20.8.​