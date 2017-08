July 21 (Reuters) - Rfm Corp-

* Reported a net income of 508 million pesos for the first half of 2017, same income level as last year

* Hy net sales 5.6 billion pesos, down 3 pct‍​

* Over course of 2017 "top line growth is expected to rebound with planned marketing campaigns in key brands for the second half of the year"