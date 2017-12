Dec 19 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group Of America Inc:

* REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC - ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF ASSET AND LONGEVITY RISK TRANSACTION WITH LIVERPOOL VICTORIA FRIENDLY SOCIETY

* REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL REINSURE APPROXIMATELY £900 MILLION IN INDIVIDUAL ANNUITY BUSINESS

* REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC - ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED